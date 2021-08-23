Demand for Bacillus Coagulans Market to Register a CAGR of 7.6% in Terms of Volume Between 2018 and 2028

Sales of bacillus coagulans have witnessed a sheer proliferation in the recent past in line with rising consumer preference for probiotic diet and growing digestive disorders. The bacillus coagulans market is expected to witness sales surpassing 41 thousand tons by 2019, as per the latest research study by Fact.MR.

Interest in probiotic fortified functional foods and beverages continues to grow across countries. Exhibiting the characteristics of both lactobacillus and bacillus genera, bacillus coagulans have recently attracted the attention of food manufacturers and researchers. A large number of studies are being conducted on the low-cost microbial production of bacillus coagulans for use in the food industry.

According to Fact.MR’s report, cost-effectiveness and better stability and survival of bacillus coagulans in high-temperature, heat-treated food products are the major factors fostering the adoption rate of bacillus coagulans in the food and beverages industry. Bacillus coagulans is being increasingly used in food supplements to strengthen the immune system, provide anti-allergy effect, and reduce gastrointestinal system infection.

Increasing lactose intolerance and growing allergies towards milk proteins are resulting in an increased demand for non-dairy probiotics. This is leading to a rise in the production of non-dairy milk-like compositions including bacillus coagulans. Food and beverage producers are strengthening innovation backed by the recent research studies showing various benefits of bacillus coagulans.

Strains of bacillus are currently being employed for a therapeutic and protective effect against clinical syndromes, especially, metabolic disorders. Moreover, natural products including bacillus coagulans are emerging as a safe alternative for managing metabolic syndrome.

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

This chapter in the report provide key findings on the market along with the market introduction and megatrends. The report also offers product specific definition of bacillus coagulans. Opportunity assessment on the market is also covered in this chapter.

Chapter 2- Bacillus Coagulans Market Associated Industry

This chapter includes consumer behavior and attitude measurement on other associated industries. It focuses on deciphering consumer buying pattern, decrypting channel preferences, and metamorphosis in consumer behavior. The report tracks market tendencies, product launch, latest buzz and trends in various industries. Risks and opportunities are also covered in this chapter. Associated risks offered in the report includes regulatory risks, alternatives risks, and certification risks. Opportunities section focuses on niche in existing product line, latent opportunities in market, new product categories, and white spaces in new markets.

Chapter 3- Market Dynamics

This chapter of the report offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are influencing growth in the bacillus coagulans market. Trends, growth drivers, and opportunities in the key regions are covered in the report. Impact analysis and prominent challenges in the market are also included in this chapter.

