Polyvinyl Chloride to Remain as Leading Trait in the Construction Epoxy Resins Market – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The study offers an inclusive analysis on diverse features including demand, revenue generation, and sales by key players in the construction polymers market across the globe.

A comprehensive study on the construction polymers market has been done through an optimistic scenario and a conservative scenario. The analysis and estimation of price point comparison by region with the global average price has been included in this study.

Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the construction polymers market on the basis of type, end-use sector, application, construction activity, and by region.

By Polymer Type Epoxy Resins

Polystyrene

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene

Polyisobutylene

Polymethylmethacrylate

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyvinylchloride

Others By End Use Sector Commercial Real Estate Construction

Housing Real Estate Construction

Industrial Construction

Facility Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure

Utility Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure By Application Walls

Floorings

Pipings

Windows

Roofs

Insulation and Sliding

Glazing

Cladding

Plastic Wraps

Other Applications By Construction Activity New Construction

Renovation Market By Region Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Widespread Benefits of Construction Polymers to Spur the Consumption Rate

As per Fact.MR’s research, construction polymers have become a key material in new and modern building constructions. Due to its significant benefits such as lightweight, strong plasticity, and high cost-performance ratios, there has been tremendous increase in the consumption of polymers in the global construction industry every year.

Key factors that are driving the demand for construction polymers include the durability of such polymers for applications in window frames and pipes, extending their life in underground cables for 50 years. Polymers are good insulators and effective in hot and cold conditions, prevents energy leakage, and allows to save energy of households. Apart from these advantages, several factors such as cost efficiency, sustainability, easy to install, and low maintain have further boosted the growth of the construction polymers market.

Green Buildings to Open New Doorways in the Upcoming Decade

Construction materials, chemicals, and energy industries are pushed to transform and upgrade, as governments continue to promote eco-friendly buildings. Recycling of materials, energy consumption, heat loss of buildings, impact on qualities of water and air, etc. are needed to be taken care of while producing bio-based construction polymers. Green buildings not only include the impact caused by construction polymers, but also the method of processing to ensure the stability and strength of materials during production.

As per Fact.MR’s study, it has been observed that construction polymers are moving towards high efficiency and eco-friendliness. But the new range of products still lacks high tech and eco-friendly factors. Players have to pay attention to technological advancements, production efficiency, safety, and eco-friendliness in order to increase their share in the construction polymers market.

Key players in construction polymers market, including BASF and SIBUR signed an agreement on May 30th, 2019, announcing their collaboration to develop new polymer advancements at SIBUR’s PolyLab R&D Center located in Moscow. Furthermore, many collaborations has been witnessed between bigger companies for new innovative solutions in the construction polymers market. For instance, on 4th June 2019, an agreement had been signed between SIBUR and Norner, to cooperate in innovative developments and polymer recycling at SIBUR’s PolyLab. Similarly, on 30th May 2019, SIBUR and 3M had signed an agreement for the development in the untapped areas of the construction polymers market.

