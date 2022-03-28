BTS Facades and Fabrications announce new Vantage®️ PPS System

Durham, UK, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — BTS Facades and Fabrications Btsfabrications.co.uk are excited to announce that working in close collaboration with Paroc Panel Systems, we are delighted to bring to market our latest “through-wall” solution.

Vantage®️ PPS has been specifically developed to meet the ever-increasing demands of the construction industry to offer a fully tested complete through-wall system.

Suitable for a wide number of applications, the complete system combines all of the benefits of a rock fibre composite panel installation with a tried and tested aluminium rainscreen.

The complete system has been fully tested to the latest BS8414-2:2020 standard – across a range of insulation thicknesses and is fully BR135 compliant.

If you require any further information about our rain-screen systems and associated facade products, please call 01388 816883.

Website: Www.btsfabrications.co.uk