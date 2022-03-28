BTS Facades and Fabrications announce new Vantage®️ PPS System

Posted on 2022-03-28 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Durham, UK, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — BTS Facades and Fabrications Btsfabrications.co.uk are excited to announce that working in close collaboration with Paroc Panel Systems, we are delighted to bring to market our latest “through-wall” solution.

 

Vantage®️ PPS has been specifically developed to meet the ever-increasing demands of the construction industry to offer a fully tested complete through-wall system.

 

Suitable for a wide number of applications, the complete system combines all of the benefits of a rock fibre  composite panel installation with a tried and tested aluminium rainscreen.

 

The complete system has been fully tested to the latest BS8414-2:2020 standard – across a range of insulation thicknesses and is fully BR135 compliant.

 

If you require any further information about our rain-screen systems and associated facade products, please call 01388 816883.

 

 

Address –

 

Unit 7,

Woodham Road,

Aycliffe Business Park,

Newton Aycliffe,

County Durham,

DL5 6HT

 

 

Website: Www.btsfabrications.co.uk

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution