STEMart Launches Pyrogenicity Testing Service for Medical Devices

Due to the risks associated with medical devices, comprehensive medical device testing throughout the product life cycle is a critical step in the transformation process from an innovative design to a reliable and marketable product. Biocompatibility refers to the appropriate biological requirements for biological materials used in medical devices. Biocompatibility is also described as the ability of a device material to perform with an appropriate host response in a particular application. Biocompatibility assessment is an essential part of the overall safety evaluation of medical devices. Biocompatibility systemic toxicity tests are in vivo systemic tests used to assess systemic damage or activation of a system, not damage to individual cells or organs. Systemic toxicity tests include acute systemic toxicity tests and pyrogenic tests.