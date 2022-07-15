Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Nutrien, Yara International, Mosaic Company, Eurochem

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Nitrogenous fertilizer is a type of fertilizer that contains nitrogen. Nitrogen is an essential element for plant growth, and nitrogenous fertilizer can help to ensure that plants have enough nitrogen to grow properly. Nitrogenous fertilizer can be applied to the soil, or it can be applied to the leaves of plants.

Key Trends

The key trends in nitrogenous fertilizer technology are the development of new and more efficient methods of production, the use of new and more efficient types of nitrogenous fertilizers, and the development of new and more efficient methods of application. The development of new and more efficient methods of production has led to the development of new and more efficient types of nitrogenous fertilizers. The use of new and more efficient types of nitrogenous fertilizers has led to the development of new and more efficient methods of application. The development of new and more efficient methods of application has led to the development of new and more efficient methods of production.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the nitrogenous fertilizer market are population growth, increased food demand, and limited arable land. The world population is projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations. This population growth, along with increased affluence and urbanization, will lead to increased demand for food. The amount of arable land per person is projected to decline from 0.23 hectares in 2000 to 0.15 hectares in 2050, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. This decline in arable land, coupled with the fact that only 60% of the world’s land is suitable for agriculture, means that farmers will need to increase food production on the land they have.

Market Segments

By Application Agriculture Horticulture

By Type Organic Inorganic

By Form Dry Liquid

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

Nutrien

Yara International

Mosaic Company

Eurochem

Israel Chemicals Limited

CF Industries

OCP

