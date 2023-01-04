STEMart Introduces Microbial Strain Typing Services for Microbial Contamination Test

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — STEMart, a U.S.-based provider of comprehensive services for all stages of medical device development, has recently introduced Microbial Strain Typing services to fully characterize isolates by utilizing the latest identification and typing strategies without additional capital investment or staff training and performed following the bioburden, environmental monitoring, tissue testing, microbial limits, and on sterility or BI.

During medical device manufacturing, microbial contamination can be derived from many different locations and sources, including human handling, air/particulate matter, water, contact with surfaces, raw materials, and even final products. Since medical devices are risky, comprehensive microbial contamination testing throughout the product lifecycle of medical devices is a critical step in turning innovative designs into reliable and marketable products.

With years of experience in various testing services for Class I, Class II and Class III medical devices, STEMart now offers new Microbial Strain Typing services to customers with unrivaled data from the most relevant reference libraries of bacteria, filamentous fungi, and yeasts. These microbial strain typing services enable laboratories to fully characterize isolates using the latest identification and typing strategies without the need for additional capital investment and staff training.

Some of the identification methods include the Gram Staining and Genetic Identification. Gram staining is usually the first and most important test required in bacterial identification. Meanwhile, this procedure examines isolated colonies in terms of colony morphology, Gram response, and cell morphology. It utilized a purple stain based on crystal violet dye named after the inventor, the Danish bacteriologist Hans Christian Gram. Typical Gram-positive bacteria include Bacillus, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Clostridium, while Escherichia coli, Helicobacter, and Salmonella are Gram-negative. It should be noted that since some bacteria are Gram-variant, they are not suitable for Gram staining.

Meanwhile, Genetic Identification is usually performed along with Gram Staining to ensure a pure culture and to further determine whether the unknown organism is a bacteria or yeast. This technique also provides information regarding phenotypic components, making this identification more comprehensive.

Genetic Identification applies DNA instead of traditional biochemical reactions. To further elucidate, DNA is isolated from the culture for 16S rDNA gene fragment amplification utilizing PCR, and PCR amplicons are purified to remove contaminants. The unknown sequence is then sequenced and compared to the MicroSeq library. In addition, public databases can be searched if no matched sequences are found in the MicroSeq library. Meanwhile, the top ten sequences are selected based on the maximum identity score.

