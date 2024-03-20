Autologous Cell Therapy Market Value to Reach US$ 34.7 Billion by 2027, as per TMR Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

As per the most recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global autologous cell therapy market is expected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2027, building upon trends observed during the historical period of 2017–2018. The rise in the prevalence of autoimmune disorders, cancer, and blood-related disorders is anticipated to be the primary driving force behind this growth.

The report highlights that in 2018, the global autologous cell therapy market was valued at US$ 7.5 billion. It further predicts that the market will experience a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% to reach US$ 34.7 Bn throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Key Drivers:

The global autologous cell therapy market is expanding rapidly due to the escalating prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and orthopedic disorders.

AARDA reports that approximately 50 million individuals in the U.S. are afflicted with autoimmune diseases, a number expected to surge in the coming years.

The increasing utilization of autologous cell therapy across various medical conditions, including neurological, orthopedic, oncology, and a broad spectrum of autoimmune diseases, is anticipated to fuel market growth.

According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer-related deaths in the United States in 2019.

The Parkinson’s Foundation states that currently, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease (PD), indicating the substantial potential for autologous cell therapy in neurological disorders like PD.

Leading players:

Pharmicell Co., Inc.,Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.,Vericel Corporation,Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.,BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics,Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.,Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.,Regeneus Ltd.,Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.,Sangamo Therapeutics,U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Segmentation:

Source

Bone Marrow (Blood)

Epidermis

Others

Application

Neurology

Orthopedic

Cancer

Wound Healing (including Skin)

Cardiovascular Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Research Centers

Global Autologous cell therapy Market: Key Developments

In October 2019, American Gene Technologies (AGT) submitted Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AGT103-T in the treatment of HIV patients.

In August 2018, KOLIGO THERAPEUTICS, INC. launched KYSLECEL, which is autologous cell therapy product for treatment of chronic or acute recurrent pancreatitis.

Market Trends:

Shift towards personalized medicine.

Increasing collaboration between academia and industry.

Integration of technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 for targeted genome editing.

Focus on developing scalable and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Future Outlook: The future of the autologous cell therapy market looks promising, with ongoing research and development efforts expected to yield innovative treatments for a wide range of diseases. As technologies continue to evolve and become more accessible, autologous cell therapy has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by offering personalized and curative treatments.

Key Market Study Points:

Assessment of market dynamics and trends.

Analysis of regulatory landscape and reimbursement policies.

Evaluation of competitive landscape and key players.

Identification of emerging opportunities and challenges.

Examination of technological advancements and their impact on market growth.

